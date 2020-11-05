Thursday Morning Forecast: A few more clouds today but remaining warm

TODAY: A mostly cloudy start will be reduced to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild. High: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds skies with temperatures falling into the 50s. Low: 54. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 73. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 55. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 60. High: 77. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers associated with the cold front. Low: 67. High: 74. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 46. High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.