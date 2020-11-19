Thursday Morning Forecast: A few more clouds today but still warm

TODAY: A few passing high clouds today and warm temperatures. High: 76. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 58. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing cloud cover but still no rain. Temperatures will remain well above average. High: 75. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending slightly warmer. Low: 60. High: 76. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain increasing as a cold front moves in the middle part of the day. Temperatures will become much cooler as a result. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. High: 74. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Temperatures will be much cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 64. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a better chance of rain and cool. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 54. High: 70. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 48. High: 65. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.