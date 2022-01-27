TODAY: We’ll see passing clouds while afternoon temperatures remain cool. High: 56. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds with a couple of sprinkles possible. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 36. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures. Once the front moves through at some point after midnight, we’ll see those winds increase so it will be quite chilly. High: 50. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer and less windy. Low: 30. High: 62. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 40. High: 66. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing again. Temperatures will still be mild with highs in the 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 44. High: 60. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slighly warmer in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 67. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as a cold front approaches. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 64. Winds: S/NW 20 MPH.