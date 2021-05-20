Thursday Morning Forecast: A few storms, some afternoon sun

This Morning: Showers ending with a slight clearing at the end of the morning. Mild in the upper 60’s and humid. A few peeks of sun before lunch. Wind out of the southeast 5-10 mph.

Today: A few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 80’s. Some sun with a chance for a heavy shower into the end of the day. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance a shower lingers into the night. Most rain should fizzle out into the morning. Overnight low into the upper 60’s.

Friday: Some afternoon showers and storms again for Friday. Temperatures in the low to mid 80’s in the afternoon. Winds out of the southeast 5-10 mph. Chance for rain 50%.

Saturday: Showers and storms isolated mainly to the west. Temperatures staying in the mid 80’s. More sunshine to the east towards the Louisiana border. Warm and humid afternoon with a 30% chance for rain.

Sunday: Warm in the afternoon in the mid to upper 80’s. Humid with a mostly dry afternoon. Some sun to finish your weekend. Winds out of the southeast 5-10 mph.