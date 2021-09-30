Thursday Morning Forecast: Active weather and rain chances through Saturday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thunderstorm activity will be hit and miss but should provide good incentive to remember those umbrellas. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers here and there. Any rain that does fall won’t amount out to too much. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing showers and storms in the afternoon. However, there may be a break in the activity as we move through the evening which could help the case with Friday night football for the local high schools. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: The last push of energy will result in solid rain chances and keep our temperatures cool in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 70. High: 80. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures due to more sunshine in the afternoon. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Low: 65. High: 84. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 62. High: 83. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 60. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 MPH.