TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon and evening and mainly in northern areas. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Low: 65. High: 71. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 66. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Severe weather possible NW. Low: 59. High: 73. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Severe weather possible area-wide. Low: 65. High: 72. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Low: 50. High: 58. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.