THURSDAY: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
FRIDAY: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
SUNDAY NIGHT: A 40% chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
MONDAY: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
MONDAY NIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.