Thursday Morning Forecast: Chilly day expected, frost possible tomorrow morning

TODAY: After a cold start in the morning. We’ll see temps moderate a little bit by the afternoon. High: 58. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Areas of frost are likely. Low: 38. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 84. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 42. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: Plenty of sun and warmer. Low: 47. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: More sunshine expected and very warm. Low: 53. High: 80. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few clouds in the afternoon as the humidity increases a little bit. Low: 58. High: 79. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 76. Winds: SW 5 MPH.