REST OF TODAY: Afternoon clouds, warmth, and humidity. High: 83. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds while it’s warmer and more humidity. Low: 65. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies, warm, and humid. High: 86. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around in the morning. More widespread rain is possible in Deep East Texas in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the area. Warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.