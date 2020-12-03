Thursday Morning Forecast: Clouds stick around today but sun returns tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies will keep our temperatures in check. High: 51. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will continue with a few breaks late that should allow our low temperatures back into the 30s. Low: 38. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Clouds will begin to move out as we get into the afternoon. We’ll see some sun! High: 54. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies will give us a shot at the upper 50s. Low: 37. High: 58. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 39. High: 59. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 37. High: 58. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Sunshine will continue and should lead to a better warming trend in the coming days. Low: 36. High: 59. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 41. High: 62. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.