Thursday Morning Forecast: Cloudy & cold today

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, breezy, and cold. High: 51. Winds: NW 15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds throughout the night. Low: 39. Winds: N 10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High: 63. Winds: NE 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 41. High: 67. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51. High: 68. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 43. High: 62. Winds: NE 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 40. High: 69. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: A few clouds and warm. Low: 48. High: 73. Winds: S 10 MPH.