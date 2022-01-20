Thursday Midday Forecast: Cold air settles in with a little bit of wind

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy. We may see some drizzle at times in Deep East Texas. High: upper 30s lower 40s. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with less wind and very cold. Low: 25. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds and chilly. High: 45. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer by the afternoon. Low: 24. High: 50. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and beginning to trend warmer. Low: 30. High: 57. Winds: W 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers in the area. Temperatures will be a little cooler due to rain in the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 40. High: 49. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 41. High: 52. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mosty cloudy skies and a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 35. High: 48. Winds: NE 10 MPH.