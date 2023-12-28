TODAY: A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-20s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-50s. Wind: W 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 29. High: 59. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 39. High: 66. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 36. High: 52. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers late. Low: 30. High: 51. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers early. Low: 37. High: 50. Wind: N 5-10 mph.