Thursday Noon Forecast: Cold front delivers rain chances and cooler temperatures

REST OF TODAY: Temperatures could fall into the 60s for some locations this afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 80. Winds: N 15 MPH (PM).

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds after midnight. Some drizzle is possible. Much cooler. Low: 52. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: After a few clouds in the morning and some fog, we’ll see mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High: 70. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 46. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures slightly warmer. Low: 64. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A cold front will threaten us but not completely push through the area. Showers will be possible as a result. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 79. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 64. High: 82. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 67. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.