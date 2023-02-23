TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s north to upper-70s south. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s north to low-60s south. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs in the low-60s north to upper-60s south. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 54. High: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 63. High: 79. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, mainly in the morning. Low: 57. High: 72. Wind: W 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 47. High: 76. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 55. High: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.