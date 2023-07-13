TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-100s. Max heat index values around 115. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy by daybreak. Lows in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 80. High: 99. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 79. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 80. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.