Thursday Morning Forecast: Dense fog possible in Deep East Texas this morning

TODAY: Areas of dense fog in Deep East Texas, clearing out by 9 this morning. Stray shower possible north of I-20 in the morning. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with lows in the low-60s and highs in the upper-80s. A stray shower is possible. Wind: S 10 mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain: 10%. Rain chances increase at night to 30%.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with lows in the upper-60s and highs in the upper-80s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers possible in the afternoon. Lows in the upper-60s and highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 20%. Rain chances increase to 40% overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms with lows in the low-70s and highs in the low-80s. Wind: SE 10 mph. Chance of rain: 30%.