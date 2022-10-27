TODAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered showers arriving towards daybreak. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, mainly early. Low: 55. High: 64. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 54. High: 68. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 51. High: 73. Wind: W 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with passing clouds. Low: 51. High: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 61. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.