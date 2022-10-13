TODAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much cooler. Lows in the low-50s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low: 64. High: 89. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 79. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 72. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 52. High: 70. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 48. High: 71. Wind: NE 5 mph.