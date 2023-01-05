TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-40s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 67. Wind: W 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Low: 45. High: 60. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Low: 43. High: 63. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 45. High: 64. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 44. High: 65. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.