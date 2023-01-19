TODAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low-60s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear early, with a few more clouds moving in after midnight. Lows in the upper-30s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low-60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 44. High: 56. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 42. High: 56. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 35. High: 61. Wind: E 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 41. High: 52. Wind: NE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 35. High: 54. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.