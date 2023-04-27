TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Skies turn mostly sunny late. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms late. A few storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Low: 60. High: 68. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 51. High: 76. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 50. High: 78. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 56. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 61. High: 84. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.