TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper-90s to low-100s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine, with only a few passing clouds. Low: 73. High: 97. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a cold front passing through late. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, and much less humid. Low: 67. High: 88. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and comfortable. Low: 60. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 60. High: 85. Wind: NE 10 mph.