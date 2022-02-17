TODAY: A few storms in the morning. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and lightning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by the afternoon. Wind: NW 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold, with decreasing cloud cover. Lows in the upper-20s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Chilly, with more sunshine. Highs in the low-50s. Wind: N 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a cold start, but a comfortable afternoon. Low: 30. High: 63. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds and warmer. Low: 38. High: 68. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 57. High: 73. Wind: S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of showers under mostly sunny skies. Mild. Low: 62. High: 75. Wind: S 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A 30% chance of showers. Low: 44. High: 59. Wind: NE 15 mph.