TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early, then mostly clear towards daybreak. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging winds and large hail as the threats. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: S 15-20 mph.