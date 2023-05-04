TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms late. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly before midnight. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.