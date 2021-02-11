Thursday Morning Forecast: Freezing rain this morning, rain this afternoon

TODAY: Freezing rain is likely this morning for our NW Counties (Anderson, Henderson, Smith, Van Zandt, Upshur, Wood, Rain, Franklin, Titus, Morris, and Camp). Freezing rain will create hazardous travel, especially on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will warm above freezing so a cold rain is expected this afternoon. Chance of precipitation: 70%. High: 36. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers before midnight with some drizzle possible after midnight. If temperatures fall below freezing we could see additional freezing drizzle after midnight. Chance of precipitation: 20%. Low: 32. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy skies after some drizzle in the morning. Chance of precipitation: 20%. High: 36. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A spotty light wintry mix is possible during the day. Chance of precipitation: 30%. Low: 30. High: 32. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A chance of snow overnight Sunday. Otherwise cloudy and very cold. Chance of snow: 20%. Low: 25. High: 27. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Widespread snow is a possibility, especially in the morning. This will be followed by extremely cold temperatures in the afternoon with hazardous driving condition. Chance of snow: 70%. Low: 19. High: 21. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with historically cold temperatures in the morning. Stay inside. Low: 8. High: 24. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A wintry mix is possible as another wave of energy moves through. Chance of precipitation: 30%. Low: 22. High: 27. Winds: NE 10 MPH.