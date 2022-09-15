TODAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs around 90 degrees. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and comfortable. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit more humid. A 10% chance of showers with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 69. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and noticeably more humid. Low: 71. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with continued warming. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with only a few passing clouds. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies and warm. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.