Thursday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity continue for at least one more day

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: More clouds are expected tonight and it’ll be muggy. Low: 68. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy when a cold front rolls through in the afternoon. The front will cut our highs off in the lowers 80s. We may see isolated showers (especially N & W). Chance of rain: 10%. High: 82. Winds: W 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Low: 52. High: 72. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending much warmer. Low: 61. High: 83. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: After a powerful cold front moves through Sunday night or Monday morning we’ll see rain chances increase and temperatures plummet. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 68. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: On & off showers are expected and feeling cooler. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 48. High: 57, Winds: N 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: On & off showers and still cool. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 44. High: 58. Winds: N 10 MPH.