Thursday Morning Forecast: Heat beginning to build

TODAY: A few isolated showers possible by the middle of the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers to the south. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot with a few isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot with a few isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 95. Winds: S 5 MPH.