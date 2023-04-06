TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the low-50s. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-50s. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the morning. Low: 49. High: 68. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: 52. High: 74. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 54. High: 79. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 55. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 57. High: 84. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.