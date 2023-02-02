TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain. Highs in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain early. Skies clearing after midnight. Lows in the upper-20s north to low-30s south.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 29. High: 57. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 42. High: 66. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 48. High: 69. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 56. High: 67. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 54. High: 62. Wind: E 10-15 mph.