Thursday Morning Forecast: Heavy rain to finish out 2020

TODAY: Today is a Severe Weather Alert Day! Bands of heavy rain will continue throughout the day. This will lead to a greater risk of flash flooding. A low end damaging wind risk does exist for Deep East Texas. Temperatures will remain chilly. Highs: 50s. Wind: NE 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain ends before midnight. The clouds will stick around for the remainder of the night. Chance of rain: 100%. Low: 41. Winds: SW 20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies will persist throughout the day. This will keep us cool. High: 48. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 34. High: 50. Winds: 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 33. High: 58. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Mild: Low: 42. High: 63. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 65. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 67. Winds: NW 10 MPH.