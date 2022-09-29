TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, with low humidity. This will combine to lead to a higher fire danger on our Thursday. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low-50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and comfortably warm. Low: 52. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 55. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 56. High: 88. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 58. High: 88. Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to go around. Low: 60. High: 89. Wind: E 5 mph.