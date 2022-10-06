TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low-60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 60. High: 82. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasant. Low: 56. High: 85. Wind: E 5 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 58. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to go around. Low: 60. High: 88. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Low: 62. High: 88. Wind: S 5-10 mph.