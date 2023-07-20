TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-100s. Heat index tops out between 105 and 115 degrees this afternoon. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a few more clouds by sunrise. Lows in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-100s. A 20% chance of rain and storms at night in northern areas. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 30% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 78. High: 94. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 30% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with more clouds and a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 79. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 79. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.