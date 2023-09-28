TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 69. High: 95. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 67. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 67. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 67. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 90. Wind: SE 10 mph.