TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-100s. Heat index between 110 and 115 in the afternoon. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-80s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-100s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 81. High: 105. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 106. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 80. High: 105. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 104. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 104. Wind: S 10 mph.