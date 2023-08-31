TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 67. High: 99. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 98. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.