TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs around 108 degrees. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs around 106 degrees. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 105. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 72. High: 98. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.