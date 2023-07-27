TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s to low-100s. Afternoon heat index between 100 and 105 degrees. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Afternoon heat index between 99 and 104 degrees. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 75. High: 100. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and hotter. Low: 76. High: 102. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 78. High: 103. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 103. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 79. High: 102. Wind: S 10-15 mph.