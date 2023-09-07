TODAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Highs between 103 and 105 degrees. Max heat index around 110 degrees. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in upper-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs between 102 and 104 degrees. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: E 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 95. Wind: E 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 93. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.