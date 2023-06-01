TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms mainly in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-60s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and very warm. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 88. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 90. Wind: S 5-10 mph.