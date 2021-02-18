Thursday Morning Forecast: Icy Drizzle Possible This Morning Followed By Another Very Cold Day

TODAY: With the exception of some freezing rain and sleet in our central and southern counties we should be dry with clouds over head. Temperatures will warm into the upper 20s and lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation: 20%. High: 31. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and much colder temperatures. Low: 12. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies expected with sunshine and warmer temperatures to at least start the melting the process. High: 35. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 22. High: 40. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few possible showers here and there. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 36. High: 48. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 36. High: 48. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 33. High: 64. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny and mild. Low: 40. High: 63. Winds: S 10 MPH.