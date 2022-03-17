TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms this evening. There’s a slight risk of severe weather for a few isolated severe storms. Hail and gusty winds are the main threat. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 79. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms with a couple of strong storms possible. A front will move through which will drop our temperatures into the 40s by daybreak tomorrow morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 47. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and cooler. High: 64. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 40. High: 72. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 46. High: 78. Winds: SE 20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. The storms have the potential to be widespread and severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 73. Winds: S 20 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some storms may be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 59. High: 71. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 49. High: 65. Winds: NW 10 MPH.