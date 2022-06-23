TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. If we happen to see these showers earlier in the afternoon that could affect our temperatures Chance of rain: 20%. High: 99. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Skies will be turning clear after dusk. Low: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds in the afternoon with a couple of showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 78. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot with a chance of a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Any shower will be isolated in nature. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 96. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 70. High: 95. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 71. High: 96. Winds: NE 10 MPH.