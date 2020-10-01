Thursday Noon Forecast: Lots of sun this afternoon

OVERNIGHT: A 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms through 9 AM, mostly for areas north of HWY 79 and west of HWY 271. Humid. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A 10% to 20% chance of rain through midday. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. A very warm day. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.