TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 72. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 46. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine, warm, and breezy. High: 74. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers (higher chance SE). A cold front is expected to move through in the morning which will keep our temperatures cool in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 53. Winds: N15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Low: 29. High: 61. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. low: 38. High: 68. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 46. High: 70. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with rain chances increasing late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 71. Winds: S 15 MPH.