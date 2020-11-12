Thursday Morning Forecast: Lots of sunshine today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild. Low: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a little drizzle in the area. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 81. Winds: S 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers as a front passes through the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 68. Winds: NW 15 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 42. High: 65. Winds: NE 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 41. High: 68. Winds: SE 5 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 45. High: 70. Winds: SE 5 MPH.