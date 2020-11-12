Thursday Morning Forecast: Lots of sunshine today

OVERNIGHT: Clouds decreasing across Deep East Texas (partly cloudy by morning). Elsewhere, skies mainly clear and colder. Lows: lower 40s near I-30, middle 40s to near 50 along I-20, and lower to middle 50s south of HWY 79, near 60 in Toledo Bend. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds clear in Deep East Texas to sunshine for everyone. Less humid and cooler. A range of temperatures for the afternoon. Highs: lower 70s north of HWY 79, and lower to middle 70s south of HWY 79. Wind: North 5-10 mph.