TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, becoming mostly cloudy late. A 10% chance of rain north of I-20. Lows in the low-40s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 31. High: 53. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 32. High: 60. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, especially late in the day. Low: 44. High: 64. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY): Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 54. High: 65. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 49. High: 70. Wind: S 10-15 mph.